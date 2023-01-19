LIV Strikes 1st Major Broadcast Deal As PGA Tour Trial Looms

By David Steele (January 19, 2023, 6:52 PM EST) -- LIV Golf's ongoing antitrust court battle with the PGA Tour did not prevent the upstart Saudi-backed professional tour from finding a U.S. broadcast partner, as The CW Network announced a multiyear deal Thursday to carry LIV events over the air and on streaming starting this season....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS