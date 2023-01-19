Tribe Plans To Challenge $89M Ruling Over Failed Casinos

By David Holtzman (January 19, 2023, 5:26 PM EST) -- The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians' gambling authority says it will ask a Michigan state court judge to reconsider her decision to award nearly $89 million to investors who partnered with the tribe on a failed casino development project....

