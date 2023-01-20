FCC Asked To Clarify Broadband Labels Only For Retail

By Kelly Lienhard (January 20, 2023, 3:00 PM EST) -- Tower and small-cell builder Crown Castle asked the Federal Communications Commission to clarify that new required broadband labels containing metrics about internet service apply only to mass-market retail and not to the services provided to schools, libraries and health care under FCC universal service programs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS