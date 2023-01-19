Penske Says Trustees' Lack Expulsion Power In ERISA Suit

By Beverly Banks (January 19, 2023, 2:34 PM EST) -- Truck leasing company Penske urged an Illinois federal judge to find a Teamsters pension plan doesn't have the power to expel a Dallas bargaining unit and trigger millions in withdrawal liability for the company, arguing the fund based its expulsion decision on an unlawful trust agreement....

