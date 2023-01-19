Telecom-Focused SPAC Hangs Up Plans For $300M IPO

By Tom Zanki (January 19, 2023, 6:53 PM EST) -- Special-purpose acquisition company 5G Edge Acquisition Corp., which had planned to acquire a technology, media or telecommunications business, on Thursday withdrew a filing for a $300 million initial public offering, marking the latest SPAC to decide against going public....

