Homer Simpson Sets Example In 3rd Circ. Workers Pay Suit

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 8, 2023, 3:39 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday wondered whether oil rig workers should be paid for time spent putting on and taking off their protective gear, using the example of famous fictional nuclear power plant employee Homer Simpson to consider whether workers could just wear their contaminated gear home....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS