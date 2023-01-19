Decade After Trial, Judge Says Poultry Cos. Sullied Okla. River

By Cara Salvatore (January 19, 2023, 10:44 PM EST) -- The state of Oklahoma has won an injunction against poultry processors, including Tyson and Cargill, that let their animals' waste choke a famously scenic river watershed with phosphorus, a judge ruled Wednesday, more than a decade after trial in the case, saying the pollution was a public nuisance....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS