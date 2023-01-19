Travelers Unit Wants Starr To Cover Mall Injury Suit

By Riley Murdock (January 19, 2023, 6:53 PM EST) -- A Travelers unit asked a New York federal judge to declare that Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. is responsible for covering the owner of the Staten Island Mall and others in a state court personal injury lawsuit in which Travelers is currently providing a defense....

