Amazon Judge Says Age Bias Suit Uses 'Offensive' Stereotype

By Dorothy Atkins (January 19, 2023, 9:32 PM EST) -- A California magistrate judge indicated Thursday she'll likely toss a proposed class action claiming Amazon imposed onerous work quotas that discriminate against workers over 40, saying the lawsuit's unsupported assumption that older workers suffer more injuries suggests a "stereotype and could be really offensive to people in their 40s and 50s."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS