Feds Abruptly Drop China Spying Case Against NYPD Officer

By Stewart Bishop (January 19, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Brooklyn federal judge on Thursday granted prosecutors' surprise request to dismiss all charges against a New York City police officer and U.S. Army Reservist who was slated to stand trial within weeks over claims that he spied on Tibetan U.S. residents at the behest of the Chinese government....

