Family Says Firm Used Them In Bid To Grab Girardi Cases

By Brandon Lowrey (January 19, 2023, 4:40 PM EST) -- A family that lost millions in Girardi Keese's embezzlement scandal has filed a $1.8 million malpractice suit against a law firm the family had hired to get back their money, saying the firm used the family as a pawn in a scheme to scavenge Girardi Keese's most valuable cases....

