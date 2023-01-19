'My Poops' Rips 'My Humps': BMG Says Jingle Is Fake Fergie

By Dave Simpson (January 19, 2023, 7:34 PM EST) -- A song called "My Poops" voiced by a Fergie-like singer and an accompanying music video promoting MGA Entertainment Inc.'s Poopsie Slime Surprise toy line infringe the copyright of the Black Eyed Peas' 2005 smash hit "My Humps," BMG Rights Management said in a complaint filed in New York federal court on Thursday....

