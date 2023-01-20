Unsigned Contract Bars $4M Toymaker Claim, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky (January 20, 2023, 7:36 PM EST) -- FitzMark Inc. asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse a $4 million judgment in a storage dispute with Florida's Just Play LLC, arguing that the toymaker was precluded from pursuing specific claims because it accepted terms of a warehouse agreement after shipping products there, even though no contract was signed....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS