Asylum Seekers Take Feds To Court Over ICE Data Breach

By Britain Eakin (January 20, 2023, 5:50 PM EST) -- A group of asylum seekers whose personal information U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said was unintentionally exposed want the federal government to presume the breach endangers them in weighing their asylum claims, according to a new class action suit....

