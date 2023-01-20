Ill. Atty Sued Over Alleged $40M Ponzi Involvement

By Rachel Rippetoe (January 20, 2023, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Chicago lawyer who represented a cryptocurrency trader for EmpiresX was hit with a suit Thursday from investors in the purported hedge fund embroiled in a $40 million crypto scheme, claiming that the attorney convinced his client not to provide key information about where his co-conspirators in the scheme had fled....

