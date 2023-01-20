Genesis Global Hits Ch. 11 As 'Crypto Winter' Blankets Sector

By Jeff Montgomery (January 20, 2023, 9:59 AM EST) -- Cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Holdco LLC and two affiliates have retreated into Chapter 11 in the Southern District of New York for a sale or equity distribution to pay creditors, citing $5.1 billion in debt and blaming the "extraordinary challenges" of defaults and bankruptcies across the industry....

