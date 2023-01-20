Split Fed. Circ. Upholds Ax Of $308M Apple Patent Verdict

By Ryan Davis (January 20, 2023, 9:29 PM EST) -- A split Federal Circuit panel on Friday affirmed a Texas judge's decision to wipe out a $308.5 million patent verdict against Apple due to the patent owner's "unreasonable" delays while seeking the patent, over a dissent saying those actions did not prejudice Apple....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS