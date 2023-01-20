Sullivan & Cromwell Gets Green Light To Rep FTX In Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (January 20, 2023, 12:33 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday approved the appointment of Sullivan & Cromwell LLP — which had come under fire from several directions and from members of Congress — as Chapter 11 counsel for FTX, dismissing arguments by a pair of FTX customers that the firm was conflicted because of its prior work for the cryptocurrency exchange....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS