Texas Pain Clinic Says Personal Injury Attys Never Paid Up

By Emily Sawicki (January 23, 2023, 11:57 AM EST) -- A pain clinic in Dallas is suing a group of personal injury attorneys who it says owe it hundreds of thousands of dollars the attorneys won in judgments or settlements representing uninsured injury victims who deferred payment for medical care they received....

