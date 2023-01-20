Twitter Stiffed Consulting Firm On $2.2M Tab, Suit Claims

By Chris Villani (January 20, 2023, 5:29 PM EST) -- Elon Musk's Twitter Inc. is facing yet another suit over allegedly unpaid bills, this time from a Massachusetts consulting company that says it's owed $2.2 million for services connected to the social media giant's suit against the billionaire that ultimately pushed him to follow through on a $44 billion acquisition....

