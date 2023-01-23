Murky Path For Contractor Liability After FAA System Outage

By Daniel Wilson (January 23, 2023, 9:09 PM EST) -- The contractor responsible for a Federal Aviation Administration system outage that temporarily grounded domestic flights earlier this month could face lawsuits stemming from the incident, but issues such as the agency's immunity potentially being extended to the contractor will make it difficult to establish liability, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS