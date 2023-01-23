Ukrainian-Owned Biz Loses Bid To Overturn Arbitration Loss

By Caleb Symons (January 23, 2023, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Ukrainian-owned company may not revive its allegations that its former business partner owes up to $17 million under decade-old contracts, a London judge held, finding no evidence that an arbitrator's ruling against the company was biased or relied on insufficient witness testimony....

