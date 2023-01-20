Feds Say There's No Duty To Provide More Police To SD Tribe

By Gina Kim (January 20, 2023, 8:30 PM EST) -- The federal government on Thursday hit back against the Oglala Sioux Tribe's bid for extra police or funding on its South Dakota reservation, arguing that the 19th-century treaties the tribe relies on don't create a court-enforceable duty to provide a specific amount of funding or number of police. ...

