BP Must Face Pension Suit Without Class Carveout

By Kellie Mejdrich (January 20, 2023, 9:41 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Friday denied BP's bid to box out nearly 4,700 retirees from a class action claiming the oil giant unlawfully tinkered with their pension plans and underpaid their retirement benefits, finding the company couldn't assert that the group's claims had been adjudicated in a previous pension-related lawsuit....

