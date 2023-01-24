Child Privacy Compliance Concerns After Fortnite Settlements

By Nerissa Coyle McGinn, Robyn Mohr and Chanda Marlowe (January 23, 2023, 4:18 PM EST) -- When the Federal Trade Commission announced in December that the maker of the popular video game Fortnite Epic Games Inc. would pay $520 million for allegedly violating the privacy of children under the age of 13 and teens between the ages of 13 to 17 — and for using deceptive website interface design practices — it was easy to focus on the record dollar amount....

