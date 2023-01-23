Amazon Should Face Suit Over COBRA Notices, Judge Says

By Emmy Freedman (January 23, 2023, 2:54 PM EST) -- A federal judge said a former Amazon worker's suit claiming the retail giant illegally sent threatening notices to departing workers about continuing their health benefits should be allowed to proceed, though she agreed with the company that the case should be narrowed....

