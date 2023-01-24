Investors Say Hemp Co. Is Successor To Defunct Video Co.

By Mike Curley (January 23, 2023, 3:33 PM EST) -- A group of investors alleging a defunct video rental service tried to avoid paying a $900,000 settlement by transferring its assets to a hemp startup is urging a New York federal court not to throw out its claims, arguing the companies are alter egos of one another and thus belong in the state's courts....

