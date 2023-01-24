Real Estate Rumors: Cointreau, Vanbarton, Sunshine Sachs

By Andrew McIntyre (January 23, 2023, 3:39 PM EST) -- Remy Cointreau SA has reached a deal to lease nearly 30,000 square feet in Times Square in New York, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The French distiller is taking space at 3 Times Square, which is owned by Rudin Management, and has inked a 10-year lease for the new digs, according to the report....

