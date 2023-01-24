Starbucks Roasts 'S'mores Frappuccino' Lip Gloss Theft Suit

By Adam Lidgett (January 23, 2023, 7:32 PM EST) -- Starbucks wants a Washington federal court to toss a suit claiming it stole the idea to create "S'mores Frappuccino"-themed lip glosses, saying the suit is time-barred and that the party that brought the suit had its limited liability company inactivated....

