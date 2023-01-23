Sotera VP Sues In Del. For Legal Fees After Toxic Tort Deal

By Jeff Montgomery (January 23, 2023, 5:39 PM EST) -- A former top officer of Sotera Health Company has sued the lab testing and industrial sterilization giant in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging the company failed to provide legal fee advancement for suits targeting a subsidiary's emissions of cancer-causing pollution from a suburban Chicago plant....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS