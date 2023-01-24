Citgo Wants Special Master Kicked Off Auction Case

By Peter McGuire (January 23, 2023, 3:47 PM EST) -- Citgo wants a Delaware federal court to disqualify a special master organizing the sale of shares in the oil giant's Venezuelan parent company to repay a more than billion-dollar debt, claiming the master improperly advocated for the transaction in a private meeting with U.S. officials....

