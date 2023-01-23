High Court Won't Take On Texas Atty's Tax Fraud Suit

By Lauren Castle (January 23, 2023, 2:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a Texas attorney's fight to escape a conspiracy conviction connected to a client's $1.1 million in unpaid taxes despite his claims that the federal jury didn't receive instructions on how the Internal Revenue Service goes about collections, according to a denial issued Monday....

