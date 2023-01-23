Ex-Pro's Issues Predated His NFL Days, Benefits Plan Says

By Elaine Briseño (January 23, 2023, 5:00 PM EST) -- The NFL's disability plan told a Maryland federal court that it should reject the summary judgment request of former player Roy Miller III and instead decide in the board's favor, and if not, the board should be given a second chance to examine the defensive tackle's request for permanent disability benefits....

