Bloomberg Unit Pays $5M Over SEC's Bond Valuation Claims

By Jessica Corso (January 23, 2023, 11:16 AM EST) -- A subsidiary of Bloomberg LP has agreed to pay $5 million to settle accusations brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it was misleading customers about the robustness of its bond valuation service, according to a Monday announcement....

