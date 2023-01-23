Confidentiality Covers Calcagni & Kanefsky Client For Now

By Jake Maher (January 23, 2023, 4:08 PM EST) -- New Jersey firm Calcagni & Kanefsky LLP will not have to identify a client facing defamation charges for blowing the whistle on allegedly illegal operations by a Swedish gambling company without a more thorough review of the allegations, the New Jersey Appellate Court ruled, reversing a lower court's earlier decision....

