Businesses Again Ask 3rd Circ. To Send Virus Suits To Pa.

By Matthew Santoni (January 23, 2023, 5:34 PM EST) -- A group of businesses that was denied insurance coverage for losses sustained during state-mandated COVID-19 shutdowns wants the Third Circuit to reconsider part of its earlier ruling and let the Pennsylvania Supreme Court weigh in on whether the businesses should get coverage under state law....

