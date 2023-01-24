Ex-MLB Star Puig Hit With Obstruction Charge After Plea Balk

By Ivan Moreno (January 23, 2023, 4:27 PM EST) -- Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Yasiel Puig is facing an obstruction of justice charge for backing out of an agreement to plead guilty to lying to federal investigators about placing sports bets through an illicit gambling operation....

