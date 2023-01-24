How FTC's Noncompete Proposal May Affect Gov't Contracts

By Joshua Duvall, David Yang and Macy Climo (January 23, 2023, 4:37 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission recently issued a proposed rule, which, if enacted as written, would ban essentially all noncompete agreements by private employers. The proposed rule is one of the broadest expansions of agency authority in the FTC's history, raising myriad considerations for all employers....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS