Retired Atty Must Pay IRS $1.7M For Gambling Tax Scam

By Anna Scott Farrell (January 24, 2023, 1:17 PM EST) -- A retired Canadian lawyer who admitted he had a gambling addiction owes $1.7 million in restitution to the IRS after he pled guilty to submitting false U.S. tax returns that inflated the withholdings on his jackpot winnings, allowing him to pocket unearned refunds....

