9th Circ. Revives Serial Litigant's ADA Suit Over Shop Access

By Hailey Konnath (January 23, 2023, 10:02 PM EST) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Monday sided with a California man with a long history of bringing Americans with Disabilities Act litigation in his suit over accessible parking at a lobster shop, ruling that a district court cannot rely on his litigation history to question his credibility....

