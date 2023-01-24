GAO Clears Booz Allen's $860M Deal Of Conflict Claims

By Alyssa Aquino (January 24, 2023, 1:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office nixed twin conflict of interest challenges to Booz Allen Hamilton's $860 million information technology deal with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, agreeing with investigators that the contract was detached from a subsidiary's related work....

