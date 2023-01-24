Voting Rights Groups Beat Election Deniers' Defamation Claim

By Katie Buehler (January 24, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has axed a counterclaim filed by members of an election integrity activist group that accused the state's League of Women Voters chapter and others of fabricating claims to support their bid for an order preventing election deniers, who were sometimes armed, from approaching Coloradans at home to question them about their voting habits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS