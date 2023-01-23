$2.3M In Fees Granted In Atty's Retaliation Suit Against Insurer

By Patrick Hoff (January 23, 2023, 6:57 PM EST) -- A California judge ordered Farmers Insurance to pay nearly $2.3 million in attorney fees for a former in-house attorney who said his potential role in a sex bias suit got him fired, adding to the $18.95 million in damages handed to him in June....

