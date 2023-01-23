Ariz. Tribal Hospital, IHS Reach Settlement In Funding Spat

By Hailey Konnath (January 23, 2023, 10:48 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has reached a tentative settlement with a Navajo Nation hospital accusing the government of withholding millions of dollars from the hospital, according to the minutes of a settlement conference filed in New Mexico federal court on Monday....

