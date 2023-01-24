Crypto Co. CEO Accused Of 'Sham' Deal To Hide $1.1B Loss

By Aaron Keller (January 24, 2023, 7:48 PM EST) -- The CEO of a bankrupt cryptocurrency company cooked up a "misleading sham transaction" to conceal an impending $1.1 billion implosion, a group of lenders alleged in a proposed securities class action case against Barry Silbert and Digital Currency Group Inc....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS