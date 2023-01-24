TikTok Browser Tracks Users' Web Activities, Lawsuits Claim

By Caleb Symons (January 24, 2023, 9:13 PM EST) -- TikTok Inc. is facing new allegations that it secretly collects a buffet of valuable data on users' internet activity in violation of federal wiretapping rules, marking at least seven lawsuits to accuse the social media company of wrongdoing in connection with its in-app browser....

