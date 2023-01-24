Fed. Circ. Hands Win To Activision In Graphics Patent Suit

By Adam Lidgett (January 24, 2023, 7:24 PM EST) -- Video game publisher Activision Blizzard scored a victory in a patent suit brought by Infernal Technology when the Federal Circuit on Tuesday ruled that the lower court correctly interpreted a key term in patents relating to rendering light and shadow in computer graphics....

