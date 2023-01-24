NLRB Official Nixes Ex-Twitter Worker's Retaliation Charge

By Beverly Banks (January 24, 2023, 3:29 PM EST) -- A former Twitter worker lacked evidence to back his claim that the social media giant terminated him for engaging in protected activity, a National Labor Relations Board official concluded, saying federal labor law didn't protect his actions because he could have exposed the company to security breaches....

