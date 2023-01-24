Fired Worker Tells Judge To Nix Southwest's New Trial Bid

By Emily Brill (January 24, 2023, 5:07 PM EST) -- A former Southwest Airlines flight attendant who claims she was fired for her anti-abortion views is fighting to preserve her win in court against the company, saying a Texas federal judge's decision to withhold certain information from the jury doesn't necessitate a new trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS