DOL Board Rejects 'Vague' Request For Thai Housekeeper

By Micah Danney (January 24, 2023, 5:46 PM EST) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals declined to revive an Illinois woman's bid to hire a Thai housekeeper, saying the work period may not remain temporary and faulting its live-in requirement as inconsistent with the role's proposed hours....

